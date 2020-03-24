BREAKING NEWS IN SPAIN: The Coronavirus Death toll rises by 514 to 2,696 in just 24 Hours

THE SPANISH HEALTH MINISTRY HAS ANNOUNCED A DRAMATIC RISE IN CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN SPAIN.

SPAIN’S coronavirus death toll has leaped by 514 in one day, taking the total to 2,696, official figures have revealed.

The Spanish Health Ministry announced the development this morning as the country continues its lockdown.

A total of 39,673 people have tested positive for the virus which is an increase of 6,584 cases.

The rise comes a day after the Spanish Prime Minister sought to extend the lockdown as he warned the “worst is still to come”.







