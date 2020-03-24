Air traffic at Barcelona Airport plummets 89% on last year amid coronavirus crisis

AIR traffic at Barcelona Airport has plunged by 89 per cent compared to last year due to COVID19, according to European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Eurocontrol.

Nationwide, air traffic has dropped by 80 per cent, slightly higher than the majority of Europe which has suffered a 75 per cent slump as movement restrictions are enforced.

Some airports have been hit harder, including Milan and Malta, with a 90 per cent reduction in air traffic.

A staggering figure shows that in March 2019, there were around 30,000 flights operating across Europe, compared to just 7,000 at the moment.

Catalonia first saw flight numbers slide at the end of February, but by March 16 bookings had nose dived by 245 per cent, according to the Catalan Tourism Agency (ACT).





In light of this, and the coronavirus restrictions, all Barcelona Airport activity will take place in area A and D of Terminal 1, with the closure of Terminal 2.



