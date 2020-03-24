A thank you from Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro, Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca!

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro would like to thank all the many, wonderful people along this coast and in Costa Blanca that have come forward to assist the older people in our community, so they can still have a quality of life amidst this uncertain future we are all going through worldwide.

Our helpline has been red hot and manned 24/7 by Sandra Sprawson on our committee, who then coordinates and mobilises the volunteers to do the shopping, collect ready-cooked meals from the various amazing restaurants, and offering their services to prepare meals for the vulnerable. La Sala, Boardwalk, The Harbour and various curry restaurants that do home delivery to name a few. Linea Directa have been fantastic – assisting a couple in their 70’s whose car needed recharging, and eventually an installation of a new battery as they could still drive to the supermarkets, who give the over 70’s space to shop at a slower pace. We would also like to give particular thanks to Talk Radio Europe for all their considerable assistance giving out the Age Concern helpline to their listeners.

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro helpline 689 355 198 or our website age concern for the region that requires assistance.

Stay safe and keep exercising!



