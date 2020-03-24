1,860 Malagenians flout Spain’s State of Alarm restrictions during first week of lockdown







Around 1,860 Malagenians are reported to have disobeyed Spain’s State of Alarm restrictions, during the first week of the lockdown (between the 15th and 22nd March 2020). Fifteen of these people were detained, according to the province’s police authorities.

Most of these incidents involved individuals not complying with police instructions to return home, and/or not producing personal identification. Others were arrested and/or fined for refusing to return home after repeated requests.

In short, the country’s State of Alarm rules state that you can only be outside of your home if you are on your way to buy essentials, such as food or medicine, travelling to or from work, or accompanying a minor/dependent to hospital/medical centre. All essential trips must also be made alone, unless justified, i.e. if you have a minor. It’s also not permitted to travel to a second home. However, Malagenians were guilty of breaking many of these rules, according to Malaga’s police authorities.



