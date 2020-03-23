Wayne Rooney reveals he’s been homeschooling his children







Wayne Rooney revealed he’s been getting stuck in to homeschooling his four sons on Monday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footballer, 34, shared a sweet picture of himself playing an educational card game with his youngest son Cass, two, after lots of schools closed last Friday.

Wayne wrote: ‘Some exercising and school work so far today #stayhome #corona.

Wayne’s post came after wife Coleen, 33, shared videos of the children exercising via video with Body Coach icon Joe Wicks.

Coleen ensured her sons got their daily exercise in early as they took part in a live YouTube workout by celebrity fitness expert Joe.





Coleen shared a video of the boys copying the moves, with Kai, Klay, six, Kit, four, and Cass, bounding around the living room.

Cheering on her sons, Coleen could be heard shouting, ‘point your toes, Kit!’ ensuring he had the right technique.





Coleen was one of the thousands of parents encouraging their children to exercise today in the absence of PE classes.

Joe, better known as the Body Coach, broadcast an easy-to-follow 30 minute workout on his YouTube account at 9am this morning, with more than 806,000 families across the UK tuning in to exercise.