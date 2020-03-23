Virtual health consultation service launched in Spain’s Mallorca







MALLORCA Primary Care has created a virtual health consultation service.

Launched last Friday, the service has 15 health professionals offering residents consultations without having to leave their homes through #APMallorca on social media platforms.

The Balearic Government Health and Consumer department said the idea was to avoid extra pressure on the health centres.

By Monday there had already been more than 450 consultations: 102 on Twitter, 130 on Facebook and 230 on Instagram.

The medical professionals providing the service are doing it voluntarily and in coordination, responding to consultations from 8am to 8pm.





The Health and Consumer department revealed that most of the registered consultations so far have been related to coronavirus, collection circuits of materials for diabetic patients, the administration of sick leave from work, visits for checks on pregnant women, the management of psychological assistance, or queries regarding social services and medication management.

The aim is to make it possible for the professionals responding to the consultations to have access to patients’ medical records.



