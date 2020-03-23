Video shows Spanish Police in Valencia force a loitering Youth into the back of their car-after a clip around the ear!







POLICE IN VALENCIA ARREST A YOUTH FOR LOITERING AND CLIP HIS EAR – UNLIKE THE UK, THE LOCKDOWN IS BEING TAKEN SERIOUSLY HERE IN SPAIN!

Spanish residents along a street in Valencia were glad to see the Local Police taking the ’emergency law’ lockdown seriously when a youth that been hanging around the area suspiciously was approached and questioned.

The young man was asked to empty his pockets, he gave the officers his earpieces but when asked about the object down one leg of his trousers he objected.

That was too much for one officer who gave him a proper ‘clip around the ear’ followed by a short journey into the back of the police car. Serves him right too!

It has been said that the police in the UK are not enforcing the lockdown as serious as this but they soon will be, so watch out…







