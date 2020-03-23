VIDEO: Man films himself licking toiletries in supermarket asking ‘who’s scared of coronavirus?’







A video online has gone viral showing a man licking toiletries inside a supermarket and asked ‘who’s scared of coronavirus?’

In the video, the man can be seen to run his tongue along several items on the shelf, whilst looking into the camera. It was accompanied with the caption: “I’m a nasty mother******.”

He is now facing calls for his arrest after the footage was repeatedly shared on Twitter. It comes just weeks after a man was arrested in Belgium for licking his fingers and wiping them on a vertical handrail as he used public transport.

According to the NHS, Coronavirus is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are most contagious when they are symptomatic.





When tested, other types of coronavirus remained viable in the air for up to three hours, on copper for four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on plastic and stainless steel for almost 72 hours.