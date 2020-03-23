UK Sports Presenter Gary Lineker Tweets He Is Self Isolating – His Son George Has Coronavirus Symptoms







Gary Lineker on Twitter today has posted that he is ‘in self-isolation as @GeorgeLineker has symptoms. They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much. Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, hand washing/distancing but isolation it is’.

He further comments in a later post ‘worth being careful if you lose your sense of taste and smell. You could unknowingly have the virus. I checked all this with a doctor before sharing the information. Stay safe’.

Gary is a well-known English former professional footballer and current sports presenter. He holds England’s record for goals in the World Cup finals, with 10 scored. Lineker’s media career began with the BBC, where he has presented the flagship football programme Match of the Day since the late 1990s.

We wish you and your family well Gary, it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially in the current circumstances.



