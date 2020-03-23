UK Coronavirus death toll jumps to 281 after 48 deaths in just 24 hours







The UK’s death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 281 on Sunday after registering 48 deaths in just 24 hours. Of the 48 new deaths, 37 were in England, seven in Wales, three in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

According to statistics, the UK’s figures mirror the number of fatalities recorded in Italy just two weeks ago, on March 7th 2020. Scientists have predicted that Britain will follow Italy’s chilling trajectory if more is not done to reinforce social distancing.

Although the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recommended that the public should observe social distancing, he has so far resisted to enforce it. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 also rose to 5,683 in the UK – 600 more than the day before.





