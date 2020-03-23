Torrevieja Naval Chairman Sails Into Retirement







PAUL EDWARDS has retired as chairman of the Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja branch, after five years in the post, and has been succeeded by Tony Jenkins.

Paul made his announcement at this month´s AGM, where members praised his contribution in steering the branch´s voyage in the right direction since 2015.

-- Advertisement --



The branch committee thanked him for helping them increase their membership and his involvement in a variety of successful social events.

Paul said:- “I have enjoyed being the local RNA chairman, and I would have loved to have continued, but my attendance over the last year has had to be restricted due to illness and other commitments”.

“It would have been unfair to have continued as my circumstances were not going to change, but after five years, it is time for a new chairman to take up the mantle to make sure the RNA goes from strength to strength”.





He added that he was still looking forward to attending meetings and social events as a simple “Jolly Jack”.



