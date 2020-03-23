Three Dead in Costa Blanca Motorway Horror Crash







THREE people were killed in a horrific accident on Monday morning(March 23rd) on the A-7 in the Crevillente area.

The incident happened at around 5.45am on the Alicante-bound carriageway and involved two lorries and a car.

All three drivers died, despite the efforts of fire crews from the stations at Baix Vinalopó, Crevillente and Almoradí to save them.

Reports say that one of the lorries was driving on the other carriageway towards Murcia, and it lost control and crossed over onto the opposite carriageway.

It collided with another lorry, and a car ploughed into both vehicles, which all caught fire.





The Guardia Civil set up a diversion for Alicante-bound motorists via the N-340.



