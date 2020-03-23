The Mayor of Spain’s Nerja Has Communicated a Message of Tranquility to Its Residents Amidst The Chaos of the Coronavirus Crisis







The Mayor of Nerja, José Antonio Armijo, sends a message of tranquillity to the residents of Nerja and Maro, whilst also calling for responsibility, as everyone must now ensure they comply with the preventative measures put into place to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “The solution to the problem is in our hands” he states, “it is complying with the regulations enforced by the medical experts and staying at home to reduce the risk of infection”.

In an interview conducted by Telenerja, the mayor informed that the Nerja Town Hall had adopted some new measures to suit the current circumstances. He also advised to be aware of the fake news which is circulating the internet as this causes unnecessary panic amongst residents. The Nerja Town Hall is constantly updating their Facebook and website with reliable and trustworthy information.

The mayor assures that all basic necessities and services will be guaranteed, and he affirms that the disinfection and cleaning of streets has been reinforced. Armijo gave thanks to the municipal workers for their efforts and disposition. He also gave a special thanks to the police forces for ensuring that the measures set out by the state of alarm are abided to.



