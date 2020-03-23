‘Suicide Britain’ Commuters rammed in carriages like sardines ignore Social Distancing rules to get to work in London







LONDON TUBE DRIVERS SAY THAT TRAINS WERE STILL PACKED TO CAPACITY THIS MORNING AND WORRY ABOUT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Angry commuters have demanded that transport for London (TFL) increase the number of Underground trains during rush hour saying it is impossible to keep the 2-metre distance away from each other as recommended by the Health Minister.

-- Advertisement --



Travellers said today they are still being packed in on rush-hour services amid concerns over a lack of solid Government advice on travelling during the coronavirus outbreak, as TFL confirmed it is now ‘matching service levels to the actual demand for travel’.

The worry is that there are also unconfirmed reports that the Night Tube could be cancelled.

There exists confusion over Ministers’ position on pubs and cafes staying open – and what the guidance on avoiding ‘non-essential travel’ means – which has left many employees continuing to make journeys who are desperate to maintain an income.





While rush-hour passenger numbers in London have remained high, leisure travel has plummeted following Government advice to avoid social sites and gatherings. Commuters who packed onto trains today are therefore hoping that rush-hour service levels are at least retained or improve, while off-peak services can be cut.

Social Distancing





The public must stop congregating in public or face new coronavirus enforcement measures within 24 hours, Boris Johnson has said, amid growing concern that his previous attempts to encourage social distancing were being ignored.

After a weekend of public alarm at pictures of groups spending time in parks, on beaches and at markets, the prime minister responded to mounting criticism of a mixed message from No 10 on Sunday with his most explicit warning yet that the UK could face an Italy-style lockdown.

This article is sponsored by Golden Leaves International

This article was brought to you by Glexpatservices

Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number 800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team

http://www.goldenleavesinternational.com