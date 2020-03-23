





Spring forward! as Spain gets ready to change to daylight saving time this Sunday

ON March 29, 2020, the clocks will go forward one hour at 2 a.m. as we change to daylight saving time.

This means that there will be more daylight in the evenings, that we can make better use of, and less in the mornings.

The clocks always go forward one hour on the last Sunday in March and then

in the autumn we get an extra hours sleep as the clocks go back in October.

To help you remember which is which, think “spring forward, fall back”, ‘Fall’ being the American word for Autumn.





Most people now will have a mobile phone that should automatically change if you have your date and time options set to “set automatically”.

For all other smartphones, network operators should change the time accordingly if you have automatic updates set to your phone. However, do remember to change your watches and alarm clocks.





Sadly, the clocks going forward means you lose an hour of sleep.