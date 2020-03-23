





Spain’s residents show we are all in this together with show of solidarity on the balconies of homes on the Costa del Sol

ONE of the most positive things to come out of the Coronavirus lockdown has been an act that has allowed us to repurpose the word “balconing”. What was once used as a description of drunken holidaymakers dangerously plunging from their high balconies into a swimming pool is now a nightly occurrence throughout communities in Spain to thank the outstanding war the health care workers are fighting to keep us safe.

At 8 p.m. every night the balconies of Spain are full of people of all ages, who are all currently living fear of an unknown enemy, pushing their worries aside to come together in a beautiful act of solidarity.

These people sing, communicate with each other and applaud in a heartwarming spectacle that allows them to not only express their gratitude to those on the frontline but also to connect on a social level. This social connection may be enough to get some people through the day.

Brave police officers, who currently have the hard job of enforcing these isolation laws have also joined in with their own way of thanking the public by driving through the neighbourhoods flashing their lights and returning the applause.

As the clapping began to subside during one evening’s celebration one woman could be heard exclaiming excitedly “Hasta Mañana Todos!” showing that it is something that she is looking forward to.





During this time of uncertainty and fear, we all need something to look forward to and the pandemic that has forced us apart physically has brought us together through our hearts with community spirit and respect for our fellow man.



