Spain’s Mijas Felina mourn loss of colleague to coronavirus who leaves behind 10 cats needing new homes







Costa del Sol’s Mijas Felina has announced the loss of their colleague, Consuelo, who passed away from coronavirus today. She was also battling cancer, confirmed the association that’s dedicated to sterilising street cats in Mijas and Fuengirola.

Consuelo – an animal lover – had dedicated the whole of her life to caring for animals. She leaves behind 10 cats that she had adopted over the last few years, who now need homes.

-- Advertisement --



As Mijas Felina is not a cat refuge, it’s looking for good homes for Consuelo’s 10 cats. If you can help, contact the association, via their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mijasfelina/