Spain’s Mallorca government and tourism sector roadmap for post-coronavirus crisis recovery







THE government of Mallorca is coordinating with the island’s tourism sector on preparing actions and a major promotional plan to be launched once the coronavirus state of alarm comes to an end.

Consell de Mallorca President Catalina Cladera last week presided over the FMT Mallorca Tourism Foundation Advisory Council, which brings together representatives from public and private entities.

-- Advertisement --



Also taking part in the meeting were the island administration’s Tourism and Sport councillor Andreu Serra, Tourism director Lucia Escribano, and the department’s technical secretary

Joan Gaspar Vallori.

The FMT Advisory Council has been established as the meeting point for debating the current situation, analysing the main focus points and creating future lines of action which will assist in a return to normality as soon as possible.





The meetings will be via videoconference for as long as the exceptional coronavirus situation lasts, serving as a point of union, active listening and up-to-date analysis in order to be able to apply the measures which will best contribute to restoring the tourism market as quickly as can be done, the Consell said.

At the same time, the administration president announced a packet of measures for dealing with the crisis and the halt of tourism.





“Despite not knowing when we will be able to return to normality, Mallorca has to be prepared to impact on its markets from the first moment of opening and go back to occupying its place as a top level tourist destination”, Cladera stressed.

The tourism promotional plan, which had been about to be presented, will be central.

“It will now be restructured so that it is a real roadmap for the challenges that we have ahead in the coming months”, the Tourism and Sport councillor commented.

Among the concrete measures which have been put on the table are a reinforcement campaign centred on Mallorca’s main markets to make it clear the island is preparing to continue being a leading destination for quality, service, sustainability and safety.

Co-marketing will be strengthened, with a minimum of €1.5 million on publicity, and of which the FMT will contribute €750,000.

The projects will have to be coordinated within the line of communication and marketing established by the Consell.

There will also be reinforced lines of subsidies and financial support once the restrictions are limited, the administration maintained.