Spain’s Mallorca cathedral bells ring out in tribute to health workers







PALMA Cathedral has joined Mallorca’s daily tribute to health workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

As well as the applause and cheers from residents every evening at 8pm, the bells of the imposing structure are resounding round the island capital in what a post on the cathedral Facebook page described as “a show of appreciation for medical staff and all those working in public service.”

-- Advertisement --



The symbolic bell ringing is also for “all those confined at home, and especially those looking after children and the sick”, the cathedral said.

“And of course for the thousands of Christians who find themselves deprived of celebrating the faith, that they feel members of the great community of the Church.”



