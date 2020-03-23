Seismic activity has been thrown into the mix of a lockdown, heavy rain and strong winds on Spain’s Costa Blanca







SEISMIC activity has been recorded in Murcia on the Costa Blanca.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 at a depth of nine kilometres was recorded within the last hour, with its epicentre northeast of Molina De Segura in Murcia.

According to MeteOrihuela, “it has been felt by the population of the area”, but that there is “no need to be alarmed” as there have been no further tremors.

Earlier this afternoon, the site warned of “rain, winds and waves” today and tomorrow in the southeast peninsular.

“Instability” is expected over the next few hours, and in particular tonight, “with the marked entrance of the flow of sea winds, injecting a lot of moisture from the Mediterranean Sea”.

The post continues: “The downpours are being very irregular in distribution. It may be raining with heavy intensity in a specific place and just five kilometres away just a little. Typical spring trait.”



