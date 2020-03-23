Primary School Headteacher Dies Days After Contracting Coronavirus







A primary school headteacher in the UK has died, just days after contracting coronavirus.

Wendy Jacobs was the headteacher at Roose Primary School in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

She was diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19 virus last week and was rushed to Furness General Hospital’s intensive care unit, but later she sadly passed away. It is not known if she had any underlying health problems.

Parents, teachers and pupils have been left devastated following the news.





A statement from the school’s Chair of Governors, Fred Chatfield, said: “Dear parents and carers, It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that our headteacher Mrs Jacobs passed away today.





“This is devastating news for our school and nursery community and all our thoughts and sympathies are with her family.

“We are all in shock, and given these exceptional circumstances we have taken the decision to close the school and nursery fully tomorrow to all pupils, including those of essential workers.

“I am sure you will understand that opening the school and nursery is not an option.

“We would recommend that all children be kept at home tomorrow.

“This is a huge loss to our school, nursery and our community and I will be in touch as soon as possible to explain how we will celebrate Mrs Jacobs’ life and contribution.”