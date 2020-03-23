Portugal’s Algarve opens COVID-19 testing centre capable of analysing 300 tests a day







Portugal has set up a COVID-19 testing centre in the Algarve, capable of analysing 300 tests a day. The temporary centre has been assembled next to the Algarve Stadium by the country’s national health service, SNS.

Referred patients in the region suspecting the coronavirus can attend the centre to get tested from the comfort of their car. Health professionals walk up to the car to carry out the test, avoiding contact and minimising the risk of spreading the virus.

Upon arrival, a doctor will check that the patient is properly signed, after which samples are collected for analysis. However, only patients that have been referred by a doctor will get tested.

The centre will operate daily between 9am and 9pm every day from today. But, “if necessary, we are prepared to operate 24 hours a day,” confirmed Paulo Morgado, President of the Algarve Regional Health Administration (ARS). “We are scaling up capacity. Right now, we can carry out up to 300 tests a day, and we already have a plan to increase this capacity if needed.”



