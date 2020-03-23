Parking Charges are Scrapped in Callosa de Segura on the Costa Blanca

CAR parking in Callosa de Segura´s streets is now free of charge, after the blue zone meter charges were suspended.

Callosa´s street parking meters are run by a private company, which meant that an immediate lifting of charges at the start of the state of emergency could not happen.

Traffic councillor, Vicente Mora, said:-”If it had been up to us, we would have scrapped the charges from day one, but legal procedures had to be gone through because we could not break the contract unilaterally”.





