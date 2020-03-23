NHS paramedic evicted by landlady over text as she is ‘super nervous’ about coronavirus







An NHS worker has been evicted from his home by text because his landlady is “super nervous” about coronavirus.

Bristol paramedic Joseph Hoar said he was told to leave his home and find somewhere else to live because of his job.

Joseph weeted on Saturday night that he had been asked to leave his home by text message within 24 hours because the owner was ‘super nervous about having someone from the NHS here.’

When you work as a paramedic for the NHS and you get evicted over a text by your land lady. Because of this I now won't be able to work my 12hr night shift tomorrow, so that means one less paramedic on the road. At these unprecedented times we need our NHS demand more than ever. pic.twitter.com/gfxbIykElq — Joseph Hoar (@joseph_hoar) March 21, 2020



Mr Hoar’s tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of times, with many social media users claiming the landlady’s request was illegal.





Hoar, who according to his LinkedIn profile has served in the army and the London ambulance service, is one of a number of frontline health workers who have reported facing eviction.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, the CEO of Birmingham women’s and children’s NHS foundation trust, said that “nurses have been evicted from shared accommodation because people don’t want to live with them right now.”