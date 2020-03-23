Market delivery service launched in Alicante to ensure those in isolation don’t go without







The Central Market of Alicante is launching a home delivery service from tomorrow to ensure those confined to their homes don’t go without.

The association which represents the stallholders has been active today working to extend the service to all members and negotiating with a transport company to ensure distribution to homes in the city.

The service will be available daily from 12 noon, and at least 10 market stalls have signed up to the scheme.

-- Advertisement --



President of the Association of Municipal Markets, José Vicente Valenzuela, said that “we are trying to make it a service that extends to everyone”.

And from tomorrow, all stallholders in Alicante’s four municipal markets can participate.



