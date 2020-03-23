Man Arrested in Costa del Sol’s Malaga For Giving Out Unwanted Hugs During the Quarantine







Various witnesses reported the individual to the police as he was throwing himself onto people passing by without their consent, posing a dangerous threat to public health.

The National Police in Malaga have arrested a man who decided to abruptly hug any person who crossed his path. The officers quickly detained the individual as he and his actions posed a grave threat to the spread of COVID-19.

The incident occurred last Thursday although it was not announced until this Saturday. The officers received a call about various reports and alarmed witnesses who claimed a man was completely disregarding any of the safety measures enforced by the State of Alarm. His arrest was rather difficult as he began to slap off any officers who approached him.

-- Advertisement --

