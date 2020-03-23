Malaga airport on the Costa Del Sol is now CLOSED with the exception of ghost flights







Malaga has now closed its airport to the general public, with the exception of ghost flights which will carry any remaining Spanish Citizens home.

The airport that boasts three terminals and hosts millions of passengers every year, has closed its doors for any outbound flights for the foreseeable future.

Today many flights that were scheduled to leave Malaga Airport were cancelled, as Spain remains in lock down and the death toll continues to rise.

The only aircraft’s reported to land at the airport will be ghost flights, which is essentially a planned route that will continue to fly to bring any remaining Spanish Citizens home.

It has been reported that terminal 2 is now closed, while terminal 3 remains open but it’s only use will be for repatriation.







