Love Island will STILL air summer series in Spain despite coronavirus pandemic







Love Island is reportedly still going ahead with its summer series despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island is set to return for the summer and return to its usual filming location in Majorca.

-- Advertisement --



Given the coronavirus outbreak that has seen many movies and TV shows shut down production, there had been concerns over whether Love Island’s summer series will still run.

While no official comment has been made from ITV as of yet, a TV insider has told MailOnline that bosses are keen for the dating show to go ahead.

The team are still committed to the series airing this summer. The show will go on,’ the source said, while claiming Love Island will return a month later than usual, this time round.





They continued: ‘Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July. All the usual preparations are going ahead.’



