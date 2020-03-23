Linda Lusardi is left ‘at deaths door’ after developing coronavirus symptoms







Former Page 3 girl Linda Lusardi was admitted to hospital on Friday after developing coronavirus symptoms. Her husband Sam Kane has since tested positive.

Linda, and her partner Sam, were both taken to a medical facility on Friday after falling ill earlier in the week.

Sam has since tested positive for Covid-19, but Linda’s results have yet to come through.

Today he posted an update on Facebook expressing his heartache as the bug has taken his wife to “death’s door”.

He also begged Brits to stop ignoring government advice and take the outbreak seriously.





Sam wrote: “I can’t stress enough that this is not ‘just a flu bug’. I’ve watched this take my girl to death’s door.

“I’ve felt it take me there. It’s a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness. It was like three hands. One that’s strangling you.





“One pushing your face down as it does. The other one ripping your heart out of your chest and it just doesn’t stop… for days.

“You’re totally helpless and in its grasp. It’s nothing like flu.

“Please stop going out. Passing this around will mean it just takes longer till we’re back to normal.

“Please stay safe people. Two weeks away from anyone else outside your family should see this gone. It’s that simple. Please stay in.”

He went on to add that although Linda’s Covid-19 test has yet to come back, he’s certain she has the killer bug.

Sam added: “‘I don’t know Linda’s result yet but regardless of the test, Im certain that she has it too.