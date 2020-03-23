Leading Doctor in China Warns of Second Coronavirus Outbreak as Foreigners return to the Country







A TOP CHINSE CORONAVIRUS EXPERT HAS ISSUED A VERY SERIOUS WARNING TO THE WORLD, A SECOND WAVE OF THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS IS INEVITABLE AS NEWS ARRIVALS FROM ABROAD RETURN TO CHINA BRINGING INFECTIONS WITH THEM.

Professor Li Lanjuan, a member of Beijing’s expert team on the virus, said she was ‘very worried that imported cases could trigger another large-scale epidemic in our country’.

It was originally thought that new cases were dropping in China as a whole due to the severe restrictions in place, South Korea has reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since infection rates peaked four weeks ago, fuelling hope Asia’s worst outbreak outside China may be abating.





The country recorded 64 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,961 with 111 deaths. But health officials warn against complacency, saying the country still faces a long war against the infection.

Her comment came after health officials reported the country’s first case of someone who is believed to have contracted the disease, known as COVID-19, from another person returning from another country abroad.





It also came as life in former epicenter Wuhan is slowly returning to normal following a two-month draconian lockdown which was seen to working until this revelation was divulged.