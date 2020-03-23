IOC postpones 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next summer







This year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed, confirmed the International Olympic Committee (IOC). According to IOC member Dick Pound, the games are ‘likely’ to take place next summer instead.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” Pound told USA Today. “It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

The announcement follows after the Canadian Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and the World Health Organisation urged the IOC to postpone the Games for one year, by the time the coronavirus pandemic will hopefully be over.



