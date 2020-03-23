Intense coronavirus disinfection efforts in Costa Almeria’s Huercal-Overa







HUERCAL-OVERA council is carrying out intense cleaning and disinfection of the municipal streets and urban furniture to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The works are in line with the Local Emergency Plan activated as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Daily street cleaning has been reinforced with a special disinfection of locations where there is the most activity, including the health centre, pharmacies, supermarkets, bakers’, butchers’ and banks. The exterior of rubbish skips are also being disinfected.

The works are being carried out in Huercal-Overa town and in the outlying districts with the aim of eliminating the risk of the virus spreading as much as possible, and in line with national Health Ministry and Junta de Andalucia Health and Families department guidelines.

Given the crucial importance of trying to eliminate the presence of the virus the local authority has boosted the disinfection efforts with the addition of three jet spray tractors out on the streets from 8am to 8pm.





With the incorporation of the new machinery, the cleaning and disinfection includes the clearing of public streets to eliminate waste and organic materials, the mechanical washing down of roads with lorries and tractors, and manual washing down with jet sprays.

“We are putting into action all the necessary measures to prevent and eliminate coronavirus propagation points on the public street, reinforcing the necessary actions at these difficult times”, explained Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez.





The Mayor expressed her gratitude for the job the Service Management Public Company and the municipal employees are doing to try and stop Covid-19 from spreading, emphasizing the commitment of the public service in such a difficult situation.

Fernandez also thanked the local people who have offered the use of their tractors and machinery for the disinfection.

“At these times the generosity of our residents does not stop”, the Mayor commented.

“There are many companies and individuals who are selflessly showing their predisposition to help with the measures at their disposal, a gesture for which we have to give enormous thanks and publicly recognise.”

The Mayor also had words of encouragement for local residents in continuing to abide by the state of alarm decree regulations and remain in their homes.

“Social isolation and the absence of physical contact are the most effective measures for eliminating the risk of the propogation of the virus, and that is the goal which unites us all in this battle which together we are going to win, acting in solidarity to look after our health and that of those around us, especially the most vulnerable: our elderly, pregnant women and residents with chronic illnesses”, the Mayor stressed.

“Medical personnel, public cleaning staff, the Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection volunteers and the professionals who are working to cover our basic needs are working with great effort and sacrifice every day, and it is for the rest of us to be responsible, following the directions which the authorities have enacted for the good of everyone”, Fernandez added.