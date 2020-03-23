Hotel Los Monteros Inspected for Use as Overflow Hospital in Costa Del Sol







Hotel Los Monteros has been inspected for potential use as an overflow hospital in Costa Del Sol, for the fight against coronavirus.

If the transition of the Marbella hotel goes ahead, it will be the first to be adapted for use by the health service.

-- Advertisement --



Inspectors arrived at the hotel on Monday to evaluate how it can be adapted or ‘medicalised’ to provide overflow beds for hospital patients, when the Costa Del Sol becomes saturated.

The Costa del Sol health agency (Agencia Sanitaria) aims to use the hotel, which has 173 rooms, to accommodate patients with milder symptoms, to enable people with more severe cases to be treated at hospitals.





The hotel has the benefit of being near the hospital as well as to the main Costa del Sol dual carriageway.

Until just over a week ago the hotel was full and prepared for the influx of Easter travellers. Now, the 140 staff have been temporarily laid off and remaining guests have gone home.



