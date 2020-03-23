Home Office Reports that a Cyber Virus is Attempting to “Break the Medical System” as Spain’s Lockdown Means Less Crime on the Streets but More Crime Online







Defence units have already been deployed in the Basque province as they try to repair damages and incorporate the Royal Guard in this new operation, Operation Balmis, which aims to put an end to the cyber-attack on the medical system’s software and information.

Given the current state of alarm which instructs everyone to stay indoors, crime has now left the streets and instead gone online. The police forces in charge have alerted of a new type of online virus which is reaching medical staff via e-mail and trying “to break the computer systems”. The deputy operational director of the Police, Jose Angel Gonzalez, explained that there has been a significant increase in campaigns to launch viruses through the network in recent hours.

They have identified more than 200 online hoaxes “which aim to provoke fear and panic within the population” in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The police gave the example of a voice note which stated that there was going to be a dictatorial state of emergency and that this called for mass purchasing. There has also been videos of an alleged riot in a prison, which was an Italian prison, not a Spanish one. There have also been large scale phishing e-mails which try to steal sensitive information like passwords.

The National Police branch in charge of these crimes stated that there has been a dramatic increase in these reports. Just on March 22 there were 7,007 reports of these crimes and 61 arrests. In total, since the state of alarm, there have been a total of 30,254 reports against these types of crimes and 364 arrests within the National Police’s jurisdiction.