French Chef Joffrey Charles On The Costa Del Sol – Lockdown Recipe – Chocolate Fondant







We are hearing various reports on social media that the chocolate aisle is sold out on the Costa Del Sol, Spain. If you are tired of munching an expensive bar of chocolate and want to utilise what is left in your fridge for budgetary reasons, then here is a basic recipe for Chocolate Fondant.

Joffrey’s tip is to put a shot of Tia Maria in your recipe (2cl) – we don’t want to make you tipsy but under lockdown circumstances that might not be a bad thing. Here are the ingredients provided by Epicurious:

50g unsalted butter, plus extra to grease 2 tsp cocoa powder, to dust 50g good quality bitter chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), in pieces 1 free-range egg 1 free-range egg yolk 60g caster sugar 50g plain flour Icing sugar to dust Vanilla ice cream to serve



Preheat the oven to 320ºF.

2. Butter two large ramekins, about 7.5cm in diameter, then dust liberally with cocoa, shaking out any excess.

3. Slowly melt the chocolate and butter in a small bowl set over a pan of hot water, then take off the heat and stir until smooth. Leave to cool for 10 minutes.

4. Using an electric whisk, whisk the whole egg, egg yolk, and sugar together until pale and thick, then incorporate the chocolate mixture. Sift the flour over the mixture and gently fold in, using a large metal spoon. Divide between the ramekins and bake for 12 minutes.





5. Turn the chocolate fondants out on to warmed plates. Dust the tops with icing sugar and serve with a spoonful of vanilla ice cream.

“Et voila” you have a chocolate fondant avec glaces vanilla”. Chocolate fondant with vanilla ice-cream. Enjoy readers, in these circumstances we need some chocolate and definitely more ice-cream.



