Former Drogheda United striker Lee Duffy, 28, reveals he was fearing for his life in hospital after getting coronavirus







Lee Duffy has revealed the dire nature of his time battling against coronavirus, and hopes it will be a warning to those not taking it seriously.

The 28-year-old former Drogheda United striker had to spend eight days in hospital ‘hooked up to oxygen’ because he ‘could no longer breathe on his own.’

All Irish league games are currently suspended until at least April 4.

In a tweet Duffy said: “As some of you may or may not know, I tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

“I spent 8 days in hospital hooked up to oxygen as I could no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen. Luckily I got through it and I’m starting to feel a lot better now.





“My advice to everybody is to not take this lightly, it is very serious.”

Duffy has played for Drogheda United, Warrenpoint Town, Newry City, Longford Town, Wexford, and Shelbourne during his career.



