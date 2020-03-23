FIRST LOCKDOWN, NOW IT’S A DOGDOWN! WOMAN IN SPAIN LOWERS SMALL DOG WITH ITS HARNESS TO THE GROUND FLOOR







IN CASE YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT, THIS VIRAL VIDEO IS OF A WOMAN TAKING THE NO WALKING OUTSIDE RULE TO THE LIMIT AS SHE LOWERS HER LITTLE DOG TO THE GROUND.

Somewhere which we presume as being in Spain, appears two women on a balcony, followed by what looks like a terrier dog. A normal afternoon taking in the fresh air you might think, no, you are wrong…

That lady has sparked outrage amongst dog owners all over Spain, and possibly the world!

-- Advertisement --



The thing is, she is oblivious to the fact, as far as she is concerned all was good, she didn’t want to go out and the dog did, to do his or her, well, business.

I had to watch it a few times myself, the dog seems fine, although virtually paralysed as it is hauled back up to the first-floor apartment. The lead even twists a bit, watch it and tell me what you think…







