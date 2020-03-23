Fake News is Boosting Shoppers at Market in Historic Spanish City







A HOAX set of internet posts that suggested that Cartagena´s popular indoor Santa Florentina food market would be closing its doors, led to large queues forming outside the doors last Saturday, 21st of March

A series of anonymous social media comments claimed that the market in the Murcian city was struggling financially and that large amounts of fresh food was rotting away as it had not been sold.

-- Advertisement --



The posts also suggested that Cartagena shoppers go elsewhere and support small businesses around the city.

Jose Garcia, president of the Santa Florentina Market Merchants Association said:- “The postings were a hoax and we have no idea where they have come from.”.

The fake news had the opposite effect on business on Saturday morning, with long queues forming outside.





Two local police officers were drafted in to make sure the appropriate distances were kept between everybody under the state of emergency rules.



