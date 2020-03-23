Easyjet Owner Pays Out 174 Million In Dividends To Shareholders – He Receives 60 Million Dividend During Pandemic – UK MP Comments







Easyjet has sparked furious comments after paying shareholders £174 million in dividends despite appealing for taxpayer support because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MP David Lammy commented that the move is “greedy super capitalism at its worst” as the UK government commences plans to assist airlines to save the aviation industry. Virgin is asking for a huge payout along with others.

The airline has said it might need lines of credit or loans from the UK government to cope with the crisis. Easyjet is owned by Greek Cypriot owner and founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. According to recent reports, £60 million will go to him. Known for his enduring charity work, we hope he takes note.

We will update you on this situation as it unfolds.



