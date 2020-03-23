Costa Blanca´s Airport Shuts Up Shop Due to Coronavirus







ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has closed its doors to commercial flights, with the facility only open to cargo planes, air ambulances, and emergency traffic.

The last scheduled flight to the United Kingdom was a British Airways service to Gatwick on Monday afternoon(March 23rd).

Three thousand people work at the airport and the vast majority of them will be laid off because of the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Alicante-Elche´s passenger closure comes on the back of January´s terminal fire and the impact of Storm Gloria which severely disrupted services.



