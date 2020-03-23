Costa Blanca Town is Getting a Helping Hand from the Army







SOLDIERS are being used to improve disinfection and cleaning projects in the Orihuela municipality to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) made many friends in the area last autumn with their assistance during the floods, and will boost the efforts of Orihuela council in a variety of tasks.

Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, said:-”The reinforcements will help clean and fumigate key public areas like health centres, nursing homes, industrial estates and supermarkets where the virus could easily spread”.

Assistance on the Orihuela Costa is being provided by the Cabo Roig-based, Special Operations Command(MOE).

The MOE already has a key relationship with Orihuela council in cleaning inaccessible areas of the coast, which is an area of great wildlife and marine significance.





The familiar sight of the “Green Berets” will mirror the work of the MOE, with a focus on the urban areas of the Orihuela Costa with a high population density.



