Costa Blanca Drug Gang are Caught in Orihuela Using a Street of Properties







THE National Police have smashed a drug trafficking gang in Orihuela City that used nine different homes in the same road for their operation.

Agents launched an investigation to break up the group, after getting reports of people selling marijuana in the area.

-- Advertisement --



The nine addresses were visited in simultaneous police raids, which saw over 700 marijuana plants seized as well as a gun.

The gang spread the drugs around mainly empty properties to try to avoid drawing attention to themselves, but one house was used to grow most of the marijuana.

The Spanish group of three women and two men, aged between 19 and 51, divided up their responsibilities ranging from sales to transport, as well as looking out for any police officers.





They appeared before an Orihuela judge on drug trafficking charges and belonging to a criminal gang.



