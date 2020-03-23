Costa Blanca Doors are Opening to Help the Homeless







PEOPLE living on the street are being helped across the southern Costa Blanca with offers of accommodation during the Covid-19 crisis.

The state of emergency means that those without a roof over their head are breaking the “stay at home” rules, but efforts led by charities and councils have been made to give assistance.

-- Advertisement --



In Torrevieja, Cruz Roja volunteers have managed to get places for some homeless people in local hostels, but like everywhere else in the region, it is impossible to put any kind of accurate figure as to how many live outdoors.

There also has been an issue where rough sleepers have been reluctant to take up any offers of accommodation, but it is the law that the homeless have to be legally protected in the current emergency.

In Elche, 40 people have been put up in the city´s Cáritas hostel, along with 30 places in the El Toscar sports centre gymnasium.





Cáritas co-ordinator in Elche, Joaquín Sansano, said that he estimated that there were some 50 people living rough on the street.

They are also providing a variety of activities at their hostel for the new residents, including talks about the dangers of Covid-19 and the need for good hygiene and social distancing.



