Costa Almeria seamstresses sewing face masks in demonstration of community solidarity







A DOZEN seamstresses in Adra have offered to make some 1,000 face masks in another example of community solidarity in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The local council is coordinating the voluntary gesture as part of efforts to deal with a lack of masks as Covid-19 personal protection measures.

The administration has already received the first 200, which it is distributing to the municipal services.

The ladies making the masks using materials from local businesses and following medical personnel recommendations so each one complies with the necessary requirements.

Civil Protection volunteers are delivering the materials to each of the seamstresses’ homes, guaranteeing the safety and protection of the volunteers at all times with the application of the recommended prevention measures. Once the masks are ready, Civil Protection go back and pick them up.





Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes explained it has been “complicated” supplying masks, even at medical centres, and expressed his “deep gratitude to everyone getting involved in this initiative.”

It is, he said, “a great help for our basic services.”





“Once again Adra residents grow in the face of adversity and once more they are bringing out all their solidarity”, the Mayor added.

“We are a society ready to collaborate to come out of this situation by doing our bit.”