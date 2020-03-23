Costa Almeria coronavirus total jumps up to 74







THE number of coronavirus cases recorded on the Costa Almeria has gone up to 74, today Monday.

The total has increased by 16 since Sunday morning, according to the Junta de Andalucia’s Health department.

This is one of the biggest rises in the advance of the virus experienced so far in the province.

There are currently 23 Covid-19 patients being treated in Almeria’s hospitals and 49 under active monitoring in their homes.

As of today there have been three coronavirus deaths in Almeria.





On the positive side, the Health department has registered three coronavirus patients in the province being discharged from hospitals and two people who have made a full recovery.



