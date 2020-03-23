Coronavirus pandemic is ‘accelerating’, warns WHO







The coronavirus pandemic is ‘accelerating’, warned The World Health Organisation (WHO). At a press briefing today, WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed that there are more than 353,000 COVID-19 cases around the world. “We need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics,” he stated.

According to Tedros, it took 67 days to confirm the first hundred thousand cases, 11 days to confirm the second hundred thousand cases and just four days to confirm the third hundred thousand cases.

The global coronavirus death toll, which now stands at 15,400 deaths, is accelerating globally. Italy has registered even more deaths than China, with the current death toll hovering around 6,077. The number of deaths from the virus in Spain has jumped to 2,206 deaths today. The UK’s coronavirus death toll has also risen to 335, and is said to be on a similar trajectory to Italy. In the US, there are already more than 35,300 diagnosed cases of the disease, and the country has also registered 473 deaths.

Tedros urged the world’s wealthiest nations “to work together”, to combat the virus. “We need unity in the G-20 countries,” he stated. “Political commitment at the G-20 level means a very strong solidarity that can help us to move forward and fight this pandemic in the strongest terms possible.”



