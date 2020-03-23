Coronavirus deaths reach double figures in Spain’s Balearic Islands







CORONAVIRUS deaths have reached double figures in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

An 85-year man being treated for serious pneumonia caused by Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Hospital Universitario Son Llatzer in Mallorca capital Palma died on Sunday afternoon, making him the islands’ 10th coronavirus fatal victim.

-- Advertisement --



By Monday afternoon 400 Covid-19 cases had been registered in the Balearics altogether after 69 people tested positive in recent hours.

This was at least an improvement on yesterday, when there were reports of 85 positive cases.



