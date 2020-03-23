CORONAVIRUS BREAKING NEWS: RETURN HOME NOW! BRITISH GOVERNMENT URGES UK TRAVELLERS BACK







THE FOREIGN SECRETARY HAS ISSUED A WARNING THAT ALL UK TRAVELLERS SHOULD HURRY AND RETURN HOME WHILE FLIGHTS ARE STILL AVAILABLE.

Britons who are currently travelling abroad are being urged to return to the UK now, as commercial flights in and out of the UK are limited and carriers ground aircraft, further closures to air routes may come in the next 48 hours, possibly without notice.

A statement from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said;

“Today’s update reflects the pace at which international travel is becoming more difficult with the closure of borders, airlines suspending flights, airports closing, exit bans and further restrictions being introduced daily.”

Some British tourists abroad have already experienced difficulty returning to the UK because of these restrictions.





Last week, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced “an unprecedented change” in travel advice – urging against all but essential international travel for 30 days.



