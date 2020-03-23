Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Italy rise to 63,928 but the Death rate lowers







ALTHOUGH THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED ROSE BY ALMOST 5,000 OVERNIGHT THE ACTUAL RATE OF DEATHS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS DROPPED SLIGHTLY.

The rate people are dying at appears to be slowing down, after the number rose by 602 to 6,078 on Monday. Although this is an 11 per cent increase, it is the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward trend.

On Sunday, 651 people died, followed by 793 on Saturday and 627 on Friday, of those originally infected nationwide, 7,432 have actually fully recovered on Monday compared to 7,024 the day before. More to follow on this story…







