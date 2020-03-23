Cancer Stricken Daughter Kisses Dad Through Window Whilst in Isolation







A heartbreaking photo of a cancer-stricken four-year-old and her dad kissing through a window has been shared by her mother.

Mila Sneddon, from Falkirk, Scotland, is currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukaemia in November last year.

Parents Lynda Sneddon, 36, and Scott Sneddon, 50, decided the best way to keep their daughter safe was by self-isolating in different houses and removing possible risks.

Lynda shared the heartbreaking photo of her daughter kissing her father through the window. It was shared to highlight the importance of self-isolation and social distancing.





She said: “We have had thousands of heartfelt comments which is refreshing and reassuring for us to read.

“Initially we felt bad to separate the family and did consider perhaps we were being too cautious but there’s lots of families out there who have done the same to protect their loved ones.





“I hope the picture makes people realise the importance of self distancing and stop ignoring the guidelines.

“It is difficult for us all but the longer people go out, the longer we will have to stay indoors and Mila is missing her daddy and sister.

“She feels anxious at bedtime knowing her dad and sister are not home but his visits at the window make her happy.

“Despite everything that is going on, she remains a happy and funny little girl who jokes with her dad when he comes.”